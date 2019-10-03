Vungle Releases Enhanced SDK to Support iOS 13 and Xcode 11 for Publishers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle , the leading performance marketing platform that transforms how people worldwide discover and engage with the mobile apps they love, today released an updated software development kit (SDK) for iOS and Windows publishers. Vungle's SDK 6.4 is iOS 13 and iPadOS ready, allowing the best possible user experience for Apple users across several devices. The new SDK is also available for developers on Android and Windows operating systems.

"We're excited to share Vungle's 6.4 SDK with iOS developers, allowing them to immediately start developing on iOS 13 and iPadOS," said Rick Tallman, CEO of Vungle. "Vungle's 6.4 SDK is designed to increase earnings for app developers, improve app store experiences, and offer engaging ad formats on every available mobile operating system including Android and Windows."

Vungle's SDK 6.4 features:

SDK 6.4 allows publishers to utilize Apple's latest iOS 13 and Xcode 11 including supporting dark mode, camera and photo enhancements, and separately, the upcoming iPadOS. Vungle also removed the now deprecated UIWebView.

Cache optimization allows Vungle creatives to be available faster, increasing fill without sacrificing performance with publishers seeing up to a 15 percent increase in impressions.

An updated MREC format that combines the industry standard 300 x 250 banner with Vungle's high-quality video to create a dynamic, non-full screen ad that doesn't interrupt the user's in-app experience.

Vungle's SDK 6.4 is inspired by the company's ongoing goal to create a frictionless development environment and help publishers and advertisers increase clicks and conversion rates to keep users in an app. For publishers on iOS, Vungle is setting the foundation for future advertising on the upcoming iOS 13 and iPad specific operating system, iPadOS. The addition of the MREC format allows publishers to make traditional static banner ads more dynamic and engaging through the addition of video, a highly requested feature, enabling advertisers to engage more high-quality users.

"Our SDK's video-enhanced MREC format for publishers on iOS and Windows unlocks new demand sources and brings our ability to support those platforms at the same level as Android," said Martin Price, vice president of product at Vungle. "We believe it will create higher publisher eCPMs than the industry standard static MREC format and supply more inventory for our demand advertisers."

The Vungle 6.4 SDK for iOS, Windows and Android is available for immediate download from the Vungle website: https://vungle.com/vungle-sdk/ .

About Vungle

Vungle, a leading performance marketing platform for in-app advertising, is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Vungle is trusted by publishers of more than 60,000 mobile apps worldwide, including top brands such as Rovio, Zynga, Pandora, and Microsoft, among others. The company serves more than 4 billion video views per month on over a billion unique devices, and is consistently ranked #1 for cross-platform user retention by industry mobile performance indexes. Vungle is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore and Seoul.

