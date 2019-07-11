Vungle Unveils New SDK to Significantly Impact In-App Ad Experience for Publishers and Users

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle , the leading performance marketing platform that is the trusted guide for growth and engagement transforming how users discover and experience apps, today unveiled updates to its popular software development kit (SDK), with new features including Cache Optimization, which can deliver Vungle's high-quality creatives faster than ever. Additionally, the company also announced support for a new medium sized rectangle (MREC) ad format that adds Vungle's quality video ad content while maintaining the in-app user experience.

The Vungle SDK 6.4 includes Cache Optimization, a feature that automatically optimizes ad caching to ensure ads are always available. Beta testers saw up to 15 percent increase in impressions during a two week period using Cache optimization. Vungle SDK 6.4 also supports the MREC ad format, which now includes Vungle's quality video for higher engagement.

"The release of our Vungle SDK 6.4 is the latest enhancement to the Vungle ad platform designed to increase publisher earnings, attract premium advertisers and further advance Vungle's position in the market," said Rick Tallman, CEO of Vungle. "Among many things, Vungle's new SDK allows for the intelligent caching of ads across multiple ad formats."

The launch of Vungle's new SDK is inspired by the company's mission to serve as the trusted guide for growth and engagement, helping publishers increase impressions and conversion rates to keep users in an app as well as to continually provide fresh, innovative ad formats. Combined with Vungle's integration with AdMob and MoPub, Vungle's support for the MREC format adds video to make traditional static banner ads more dynamic and engaging, enabling publishers to attract a larger network of premium advertisers.

"Not only have we added the popular industry standard MREC ad format, but we've enhanced it with our high performing video," said Martin Price, Vice President of Product at Vungle. "The new format will provide new innovative experiences and we expect it will drive high publisher eCPMs. Advertisers are able to use existing assets to unlock more inventory by using our creative automation that will adapt to the MREC ad format. Our creative automation is informed by data and grounded in technology – allowing us to test, learn and evolve creative at scale."

The Vungle SDK 6.4 for Android is available for immediate download from the Vungle website . The Vungle SDK 6.4 will be available for iOS and Windows later in Q3 2019. To be notified when the iOS and Windows versions are available for download, sign up here .

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle develops tools that include data-led buying and UX recommendations, ad format innovation, creative automation, and more. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns with publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore. For more information, visit www.vungle.com or follow the company on Twitter @Vungle

