VUNO Partners with European Firms to Advance DeepCARS® Market Entry in Europe

- Strategic MOU enhances market access and extends reach to over 900 hospitals across the region

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VUNO Inc., a global medical AI company, announced today that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Contextflow, an Austrian imaging AI company, and Mesalvo, a German hospital information system (HIS) provider, to jointly advance into the European market with its AI-based cardiac arrest prediction solution, VUNO Med®–DeepCARS®.

The MOU was signed on October 27 during a local meeting held in conjunction with the 38th Annual Congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM LIVES 2025), which took place from October 25 to 29 in Munich, Germany. Through this agreement, the three companies will collaborate on technical integration, real-world validation, and reimbursement strategies to support the adoption of DeepCARS across European hospitals.

Under the MOU, Contextflow will leverage its expertise in reimbursement and regulatory processes for imaging AI solutions in Europe to support DeepCARS' regulatory compliance and market access strategy.

Meanwhile, Mesalvo, a major provider of hospital information systems across Europe including Germany, will work on integrating DeepCARS into its electronic health record (EHR) systems and data platforms. Building on the technological integration with Mesalvo's EHR platform, this partnership positions VUNO's DeepCARS to potentially reach over 900 hospitals across Europe.

Alongside the MOU signing, VUNO showcased DeepCARS at a dedicated booth at ESICM 2025. Under the slogan "Predict Early, Prevent More," the company highlighted the solution's unique features, real-world clinical cases, and superior predictive performance compared to conventional early warning systems. These efforts drew significant interest from intensive care experts across Europe.

Dr. Ye Ha Lee, Founder & CEO of VUNO, commented, "This strategic MOU with Contextflow and Mesalvo marks a significant step toward DeepCARS' expansion into Europe. By working closely with trusted local partners, we aim to set a new global standard in AI-based patient care that European hospitals and medical professionals can rely on."

About VUNO

VUNO, founded in 2014, is a leading South Korean medical AI company and the developer of the nation's first approved AI-powered medical device. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, VUNO analyzes a wide range of medical data—from bio signals such as ECG, respiratory rate and blood pressure to medical images including X-rays, CT scans, and fundus images—to predict critical events and support clinicians in decision-making. Committed to patient-centered innovation, VUNO strives to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone, worldwide.

About VUNO Med ® -DeepCARS ®

VUNO Med®-DeepCARS®(DeepCARS) is an AI-powered medical device designed to monitor the risk of in-hospital cardiac arrest within the next 24 hours. It analyzes patients' vital signs-including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature-in general wards.

As of September 2025, DeepCARS has been implemented across more than 50,000 hospital beds in South Korea, including over 20 tertiary general hospitals, establishing itself as an essential part of care. In 2023, DeepCARS received Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing the FDA approval process.