VUNO PRESENTS CUTTING-EDGE AI BRAIN TECHNOLOGY AT AAIC - ANALYZING MRI SCANS IN <1 MINUTE TO SUPPORT DIAGNOSIS OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

Potential partners are invited to explore collaboration opportunities with VUNO Med®-DeepBrain®, a highly accurate AI solution for research and clinical settings.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VUNO —acclaimed as a pioneer in AI-based medical solutions—announced 3 upcoming poster presentations showcasing their latest brain analysis research at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) . Discover collaboration opportunities for improved monitoring and diagnosis of patients with Alzheimer's Dementia and other neurological diseases. See poster presentations and live demos at AAIC booth exhibit #1411 from July 28th to August 1st in Philadelphia, PA.

The poster presentations will feature VUNO Med®-DeepBrain®—FDA-cleared in October 2023, a highly accurate, fast atrophy and WMH measurement AI solution—within the following topics:

Quantitative Analysis of Choroid Plexus Enlargement in Alzheimer's Dementia: A Study of Automated Volumetric Technique

Automated Brain Volumetry Analysis for Differential Diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia Subtypes

Comparison of Intracranial Volume Adjustment Methods to Evaluate Brain Atrophy Severity in AD Continuum

VUNO's researchers and in-house radiologist will present research findings and address audience questions.

"We aim to reduce neurodegenerative professionals' workloads while providing advanced insights to support their practice goals," said Yeha Lee, CEO of VUNO. "As part of the commercial U.S. launch of VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® in 2024, we are collaborating with leading medical providers, researchers and institutions to pilot our solution and to provide valuable, real-world feedback."

Neurologists, dementia professionals and researchers attending AAIC can book a free demo to learn more about VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® in advance of the show or stop by booth 1411 during July 28-August 1.

ABOUT VUNO

Headquartered in South Korea with their USA Corporate office located in Marlborough, MA, VUNO is a leading AI medical software company that develops deep learning-based AI medical solutions in medical imaging, biosignal, and digital pathology–optimizing in-clinic and telehealth patient care with their portfolio of deep learning-based tools.

VUNO innovates internationally recognized solutions with 100+ patents and 100+ publications. VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® is an atrophy and WMH measurement AI solution that boasts high accuracy and speed of analysis (1 minute).

For more information, visit VUNO.us .

ABOUT AAIC

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science and clinical practice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VUNO Inc.