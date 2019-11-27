VUNO Presents the Future of Medical AI Solutions at RSNA 2019

VUNO will participate in RSNA for the fourth year this year. VUNO plans to run a booth where people can experience a series of VUNO Med solutions, introducing its world-class technology to radiologists from around the world through AI Theater presentations and research sharing sessions. The reliable and robust performance of Vuno's AI-enabled softwares puts the company in the unrivalled leading position in the local market. In addition to obtaining FDA and CE certifications from home and abroad, the company is laying the foundation to make inroads into overseas markets by partnering with leading global medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

VUNO will showcase its VUNO Med AI solutions: VUNO Med®-BoneAge, VUNO Med®-DeepBrain, VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray, and VUNO Med®-LungCT AI. All VUNO Med solutions can be integrated into PACS and other existing medical systems enhancing user convenience and significantly reducing reading time for diagnosis. The solutions also generate structured and detailed reports to support objective and efficient communication between medical personnel and between medical staff and patients.

Demonstrating Corporate Performance through AI Theater & Oral Presentation Sessions

Jin-Kyeong Sung (MD, PhD), radiologist, and Hyunho Park (PhD), a medical director at VUNO, will participate in AI Theater sessions, which will be held at 11:30 am on December 3. They will introduce major achievements that VUNO has accomplished since its establishment in 2014 as Korea's first medical AI solutions company. A wide range of topics covering the entire cycle of medical AI will be discussed from R&D, clinical validation, clinical application and regulatory approval to commercialization. Vuno's future plans will be part of the talks in its effort to further improve the efficiency of overall clinical environments that include a variety of medical imaging-based diagnostic support systems, biosignals, and automatic speech recognition. In addition, its expansion plan to develop an optimal decision-making platform enabled by more accurate prediction of prognosis and treatment response will be shared.

The company will also talk about the clinical applications and performance of medical AI solutions during the oral presentation sessions. For more details, visit the VUNO website at https://www.vuno.co/

Lee Ye-ha, CEO of VUNO, said "We are delighted to share our achievements with leading AI companies at one of the most prestigious gatherings in the field of radiology, RSNA 2019," and "VUNO will continue to make all-out effort in AI R&D and clinical testing and validation of developed solutions."

