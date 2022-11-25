VUNO Showcases their AI Solutions and Research Results at RSNA 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VUNO Inc., a leading South Korean artificial intelligence (AI) developer, announced that it will participate in the Radiological Society of North America 2022 (RSNA 2022). This year, VUNO will focus on highlighting how their breakthrough AI technology drives real world clinical value across radiological workflows and how their solutions contribute to improving quality of patient care. The exhibition will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from Nov. 27-Dec.1, 2022.

Meet VUNO at RSNA 2022

VUNO will showcase four medical artificial intelligence solutions: VUNO Med®-DeepBrain®, VUNO Med®–LungCT AITM, VUNO Med®-Chest X-rayTM and VUNO Med®-BoneAgeTM, which can all be seamlessly integrated with PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), EMR (Electronic Medical Record) systems, and medical device hardware. A simulation reading room will be set up at VUNO's booth, so visitors can experience how VUNO Med® solutions integrate with PACS. Visitors will also have the chance to demo the four medical artificial intelligence solutions as standalone products.

VUNO will present two research achievements about VUNO Med®-DeepBrain®, a medical AI solution that performs brain volumetric and quantitative analysis of cerebral MR images, at a neuroradiology poster session. They delve into how AI algorithms can be used to identify neuroimaging biomarkers and support decision making process in practice. VUNO will discuss an automatic medial temporal lobe atrophy (MTA) score (also known as Scheltens' scale) prediction algorithm and a white matter hyperintensity (WMH) quantification model accompanying the Fazekas scale estimation.

Yeha Lee, CEO of VUNO said, "Through participating in RSNA 2022, VUNO will introduce various clinical research achievements to the global radiology community and demonstrate the capabilities and impact of our AI technology," adding "we plan to expand our partnerships with overseas partner companies and medical institutions by offering the opportunity for attendees to directly experience VUNO Med® solutions."

