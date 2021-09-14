Vuori Announces All-American LSU Gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne as Exclusive Brand Partner and Collaborator

Dunne, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, began her gymnastics training at just three years old. In 2014, Dunne became the youngest athlete in the United States to qualify as a Junior International Elite. By 2017, she earned a spot on the USA National Team and was selected to represent the U.S. at The City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy, where she and her junior teammates won gold in the All-Around competition. In 2020, Dunne began her collegiate career at LSU on a full athletic scholarship and during her freshman season was named WCGA All-American, WCGA Academic All-American, and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll Honoree. Dunne has earned top-10 finishes in the floor and balance beam at multiple P&G Championships and qualified for the 2020 Nastia Liukin Cup. Known for her gymnastics prowess and fun-spirited personality, Dunne boasts 5.7 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Dunne's exclusive partnership with Vuori is her first-ever brand deal.

"We are so excited to welcome Livvy to the Vuori family," said Nikki Sakelliou, Vice President of Marketing at Vuori. "When we think about who we are as a brand, we frequently return to the notion of wanting to encourage our community to lead happy, well-rounded lives—that's what's at the core of 'The Rise. The Shine.', our brand mantra. From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire."

"Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine," said Olivia Dunne, gymnast at Louisiana State University and Vuori brand collaborator. "Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn't be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them."

Dunne is represented by WME Sports.

About Vuori

Launched in 2015, Vuori merges technical clothing with a West Coast vibe that looks and feels great. Founder Joe Kudla didn't have to look far for inspiration; headquartered in the aspirational beach community of Encinitas, CA, Vuori is a natural extension of its home environment where active, conscious and creative people inspire those around them every day. In addition to a fruitful ecommerce business and physical stores in Boulder, Del Mar, Encinitas, Bridgehampton, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Venice Beach, Vuori is sold in most Nordstrom stores and REI. Please visit www.vuoriclothing.com for more information.

Press Contact: Casey McDonald

[email protected]

212.584.5668

SOURCE Vuori