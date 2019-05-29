VuPulse Raises $1 Million in Series A Funding From Florida Funders and Bridge Angel Investors

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VuPulse, the digital advertising industry's only Post-Click Marketing Platform, today announced Series A funding of $1.025 million led by Florida Funders, along with Bridge Angel Investors. This adds onto the initial investment from New World Angels, who led the Series A Preferred round in June 2018, of $587.5 thousand bringing the total to just over $1.6 million.

Kevin Hill, CEO of VuPulse

As the digital world becomes increasingly fragmented, companies in every industry have an urgent need to engage with and convert consumers in the most personalized way imaginable. VuPulse offers marketers a competitive edge in analyzing, segmenting, and sending consumers from a click to exactly where they want to watch and shop. Launched in 2015, the company has gained ground with more than 15 enterprise customers spanning media, entertainment, and publishing.

Led by CEO Kevin Hill, CTO David Hartmann, SVP Marketing Jason Wolfson and VP Customer Success Brenda Cruz, VuPulse's machine-learning technology gives marketers the tools to apply unique, post-click marketing intelligence to their digital marketing and advertising campaigns. By sending consumers to their preferred digital retailers, VuPulse makes every marketer more knowledgeable of their audience in a more efficient manner.

"At Florida Funders, every day we see the challenges companies face in getting traction to realize their vision. Among the numerous investments being made in ad tech, the VuPulse solution stood out for us as serving a critical need faced by every company, across industries," said Kevin Adamek, Partner, Florida Funders. "As every company goes through the digital transformation, the need to drive revenue from it is growing leaps and bounds. The VuPulse team deeply understands these challenges and has the expertise and drive to address them. Our team has been following the company for a couple of years now and we are so impressed with their customer focus, innovative technology, and growth." As part of the funding, Kevin Adamek will join the VuPulse board.

"The competition for consumers has never been more intense. The companies who will win know they need to use the most advanced solutions to make every digital experience easy for the consumer. We're delighted by the feedback we receive from our customers daily who tell us they know their consumers are converting more with VuPulse," commented Kevin Hill, co-founder and CEO. "This funding will help us further develop and scale our solution to help companies meet their business goals."

"VuPulse has been a highly effective tool for us, especially as we seek to keep growing and monetizing our audience in an extremely competitive market. VuPulse's customer support team has been thoughtful and strategic, always there to lend their expertise as our digital strategy evolves," said Eli Lippman, GM Celebrity Entertainment Group, American Media LLC.

About VuPulse

VuPulse, founded by Kevin Hill and Jeff Kreger in 2015, makes digital marketing and advertising more effective for marketers, more profitable for brands, and better experiences for consumers. VuPulse is an enterprise grade, Post-Click Intelligence Platform with technology that delivers personalized digital customer experience, driven by a combination of data, optimization, and live customer journeys. Many of the world's largest brands and agencies use VuPulse's to better connect and communicate with their digital audiences. For more information visit www.vupulse.com or follow VuPulse here www.twitter.com/VuCard .

About Florida Funders, LLC

Florida Funders is a hybrid of a venture capital fund and crowd-funding platform that invests in early-stage technology companies in Florida. The firm is led by an experienced team of serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and experienced angel investors with proven track record of successful exits and a shared passion for growing the next generation of Florida tech companies. Learn more at flfundersdev.wpengine.com .

About Bridge Angel Investors

BRIDGE is a group of private investors on and around Florida's Gulf Coast focused primarily on funding and mentoring early-stage companies to cultivate and support Florida's entrepreneurial ecosystem. BRIDGE is an essential link between early stage companies with universities, community organizations and other angel groups to drive a more diverse and thriving economy. For more information, go to bridgeangelinvestors.com

About New World Angels

New World Angels is a group of 65 accredited, private investors, operators and entrepreneurs dedicated to providing equity capital and guidance to early-stage entrepreneurial companies with a strong presence in Florida. Members of NWA have extensive experience in founding, building, and managing companies in a wide variety of industries. Since 2014, NWA has invested $17.5MM in growing US and international companies that either are based in Florida or have a strong presence in the state. In addition to providing funding, For more information, please go to www.newworldangels.com .

Media Contacts:

VuPulse, Jason Wolfson 215474@email4pr.com

Bridge Angel Investors, Christine Caldwell ccaldwell@bridgeangelinvestors.com

Florida Funders, Shelby Malvestuto shelby@floridafunders.com

New World Angela, Steve O'Hara Sohara@newworldangels.com

SOURCE VuPulse

Related Links

http://www.vupulse.com

