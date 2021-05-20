Vuronyx Introduces New Water Desalination Technology

WOBURN, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuronyx Technologies today announced successful testing and continued development of capacitive deionization (CDI) based water desalination technology in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The technology has been developed to convert spacecraft wastewater consisting of urine, laundry, sweat etc into potable water for astronauts.

"We are excited with the progress of our technology in collaboration with NASA, and hope that our technology will also be useful into converting brackish or sea water into potable water in water starved regions of the world. It also shows commitment of Vuronyx Technologies of performing research that ultimately leads to commercial products," said Sandip Agarwal, PhD, Founder & CEO of Vuronyx Technologies.

Vuronyx Technologies also announced the hiring of an external CEO, Chris Gallagher to commercialize the water desalination technology for industrial and municipal applications. Chris brings a wealth of experience in water purification technologies and brings wide network in wastewater industry.

