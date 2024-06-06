Vurvey, AI Platform Powered by People, Closes $2M in Funding to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

Vurvey's human-driven approach to AI provides a powerful voice to all consumers and brand teams to scale co-creation

CINCINNATI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vurvey , the AI platform powered by people for the most iconic and creative brands, announced today that it has closed $2 million in funding to accelerate its growth across enterprise brands. The round of funding was led by Tindall Capital . This investment marks a significant milestone in Vurvey's mission to empower every person in the world to co-create with the brands they love, disrupting the traditional research and innovation process internal teams use to develop and launch new products.

Vurvey is differentiated from other platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT due to its direct connection with human feedback loops. While most AI platforms are solely powered by Large Language Models (LLM) to generate responses, Vurvey also incorporates personalized AI agents, custom datasets, and thousands of real human stories to generate rich insights that are grounded in consumer voice. Tasks that would take a week of manual effort can now be completed in minutes using Vurvey's team of AI agents, called vTeam.

vTeam was introduced at Google Next '24 and has quickly captured the imagination of customers and interested investors. Chad Scott, Managing Director, Tindall Capital, who is an investor, said, "We're investing in the future of work, both how teams can use AI but also consumers. Vurvey is bringing these worlds together, and we want to be a big part of their future."

Vurvey has partnered with several high-profile global brands across industries, including Adidas, Honda Motorcycles, and Unilever, demonstrating the platform's potential to revolutionize how companies engage with their teams and customers to co-create products that involve them from the start.

"Vurvey is an amazing research tool for people to give feedback on different ideas straight from their phone, selfie-style," said Jamie Munger, Strategy Director at Smart Design, a client of Vurvey. "From there, we can immediately pull-out responses and perspectives thanks to their AI insights."

Vurvey's customers use their AI agents across a wide range of use cases for immediate business impact. For example, a global footwear company could use AI agents to summarize thousands of customer interviews, trend reports, and strategy briefs to generate new product concepts that align with emerging consumer demand. "With Vurvey, we see a clear path for brands to accelerate product development and also include more consumers along the way. This inclusion is the future of customer loyalty," said Chad Reynolds, CEO and Founder of Vurvey.

The company plans to use the funding to expand Vurvey's capabilities worldwide and develop new ways for brand partners and consumers to accelerate co-creation by building their own vTeams.

This news follows the launch of vTeam , which builds on Vurvey's patented video survey platform .

About Vurvey:

Vurvey is the leading AI platform powered by people for the most iconic and creative brands. With a global community of over three million brand enthusiasts, Vurvey's on-demand insights and ideation platform supercharges innovation for consumer products from CPG and beauty to luxury hotels and fashion. Vurvey, short for video survey, is inspired by the cross-section of tech and consumer insights. Vurvey's patented technology was founded and launched by Chad Reynolds in 2021. For more information, visit www.vurvey.com .

