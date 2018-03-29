Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development

"We are excited to have Vusa join our team. He will play an important leadership role as we pivot our strategy to growth and improvement. His addition will help prepare our organization for growth through acquisitions. Vusa's diverse career experience is an excellent fit for this new role and we believe his personality and work ethic are consistent with our new values and the high-performance culture we are creating. We look forward to his leadership as we welcome him to SPX FLOW," said Marc Michael, President and CEO.

Vusa joins SPX FLOW from Ingersoll Rand where he spent the last 12 years in a variety of roles including corporate development, product management and treasury. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Zimbabwe and an MBA from Howard University.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage, industrial and power and energy markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Ryan Taylor, VP, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: 704-752-4486

E-mail: investor@spxflow.com

