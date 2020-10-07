Vuse Draws Inspiration From Formula 1 Mainstay McLaren Racing Through Innovation Commitment

Rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, design and advanced technology, Vuse and McLaren will deliver electrifying moments of inspiration to fans across the globe through multiple activations across the racing seasons.

"Following a successful first year with McLaren, we are excited to continue our partnership and charge beyond to drive enthusiasm in racing fans across the globe," says Elly Criticou, Vapour Category Director. "Our shared commitment to innovation and technology is what truly connects us and we are thrilled to pay homage to our partnership in this compelling short film."

While cancellations to upcoming Formula 1 races in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Brazil this season will delay Vuse's presence at the races in the Americas, the brand is looking forward to debuting this film to engage with racing fans across the globe. During F1 races this November and December, Vuse will be prominently featured on the car during competitions in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

To learn more about Vuse, please visit https://vusevapor.com/

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 Grand prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and the IndyCar Series in the US with Hélio Castroneves and Pato O'Ward.

About Vuse: The Vuse brand is a leading vaping device, combining next generation expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse is dedicated to bringing electrifying moments of inspiration to its consumers through its brand activations and partnerships.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vuse

Related Links

https://vusevapor.com/

