Vuse Driving Forward on a Multi-Million-Dollar, Multi-Year Commitment to Assist Disabled Veterans

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse, a leading vapor brand from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), announced today its multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment, designed to provide the resources and opportunities for disabled veterans to achieve what they thought might be impossible.

"We are thrilled to join our partner, Arrow McLaren SP, in our efforts in accelerating inspiration with disabled veterans across America," said Natasha Webster, Vuse spokesperson. "By giving to DAV and CPN, we know that our joint efforts will make a real impact in the lives of many American heroes."

Leading into this weekend's running of the Indianapolis 500, Vuse will launch its commitment with a $100,000 donation to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and a $50,000 contribution to Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN). Vuse will be partnering with AMSP, to create opportunities for veterans all across the country to share their personal stories, while bringing resources and opportunities to those veterans who seek to capture the moment regardless of limitations.

"This commitment is just part one of making an impact in the lives of disabled American heroes," said Taylor Kiel, Managing Director, Competition, Arrow McLaren SP. "We hope to drive inspiration and provide them with opportunities that might seem out of reach – like driving a race car."

The initiative ladders up to Vuse and AMSP's desire to accelerate inspiration among veterans and elevate the moving stories of disabled American heroes, while supporting the objectives and funding resources of partner organizations – DAV and CPN.

DAV provides free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service. Their goal is to help American heroes lead a high-quality lives by helping them with transportation to medical care, ensuring they receive their earned benefits, connecting them with employment and more.

Vuse's donation will amount to $4 million dollars' worth of services for disabled veterans.

"We're thrilled to welcome this partnership with Vuse and AMSP," said Marc Burgess, national adjutant and CEO of DAV. "For 100 years, DAV has stood as an organization of veterans serving veterans, and this incredibly generous contribution will go a long way in helping us provide our nation's heroes and their families with the resources they need to lead fulfilling lives with respect and dignity."

Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN), founded by Indy Racing League owner, Arrow McLaren SP co-owner, and former Indy car driver, Sam Schmidt, is the leading authority on spinal cord injury research and treatment. As an organization they have sponsored "84 Day at the Races" events around the country, hosting those with disabilities and their caregivers, reaching around 5,000 attendees for these activities.

"At Conquer Paralysis Now we are committed to our research and pushing the needled on spinal cord injury treatments," says Sam Schmidt, Founder & Chairman of the Board, Conquer Paralysis Now. "The donation from our friends at Vuse will help our dedicated team in their efforts to improve the lives of veterans who have experienced a spinal cord injury or disease."

Earlier this year, Vuse and AMSP began supporting veterans by donating a vehicle to a veteran in need of transportation in St. Petersburg, FL and a wheelchair van to HVAF of Indiana.

"This donation is an extension of our efforts to give back to communities where we live, work and race," said Webster. "And it is further our commitment to support disabled veterans with programs and partnerships with organizations like DAV and CPN."

Vuse's partnership with Arrow McLaren SP is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), RJRVC's ultimate parent group, and McLaren, following a successful first year of global partnership with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

To learn more about Vuse, please visit www.vuse.com.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company: The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com.

About Arrow McLaren SP: The name Arrow McLaren SP marks a new chapter for our team, as three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and McLaren Racing – join forces with the combined goal to challenge for success. Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward and the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Oliver Askew. Fernando Alonso will compete for the team at the Indy 500 in the No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. For more information, visit https://arrowmclarensp.com/.

About Conquer Paralysis Now: Conquer Paralysis Now is a 501c3 nonprofit devoted to furthering advancements in spinal cord injury research and treatment. Backed by an international coalition of medical doctors, research scientists and business leaders, CPN is motivated by a singular goal of finding a cure for paralysis – that is, restoring important functions for those living with spinal cord injuries. For more information, visit the CPN website at ConquerParalysisNow.org.

About DAV: DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About British American Tobacco: British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products. To learn more about BAT, visit www.bat.com.

