Vuse Excited To Kick-off 2021 INDYCAR Season With Arrow McLaren SP

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse is excited to kick off the race season with its partner Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP) for the first official race of the 2021 INDYCAR season at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL on April 18. AMSP will take the track for the first time in 2021 at the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, which will air on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP car and No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car will take on 90 laps and more than 214 miles on the permanent road course at Barber Motorsports Park, including 17 flowing turns and 80 feet of elevation change.

"It's very exciting to start another season of our partnership with Arrow McLaren SP. Technology, design, high-performance and teamwork are coming together to deliver fantastic results," said Jorge Araya, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Reynolds. "Our commitment with INDYCAR racing reflects our passion to win, the focus on continuous improvement and teamwork at the essence of everything we do, and the relentless, high-achievement mindset that drives the Reynolds and AMSP teams."

Vuse's partnership with AMSP is rooted in a shared passion for excellence in technology, innovation and design. The partnership focuses on driving innovation for both brands and across industry lines.

"It's always incredible this time of year how much the excitement is building within the team to get back on track and compete again," said Sam Schmidt, Co-Owner of Arrow McLaren SP. "The entire Arrow McLaren SP team has been putting in work all offseason to make sure every area of the team is prepared for the first race at Barber Motorsports Park. I can't wait to see what this group can accomplish, especially with our driver lineup, and the group of strong partners we have behind us. It's going to be a fun year."

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between BAT, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's (RJRVC) ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing, as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult vapor consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vuse.com.

About Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP represents three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, McLaren Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – who joined forces at the end of 2019 in a strategic partnership with a clear aim: to compete for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward; and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The team will also field Juan Pablo Montoya in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP and online at www.arrowmclarensp.com.

