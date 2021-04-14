VuSpex Announces Lowest Cost Universal Virtual Inspection Service

WATSONVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VuSpex , the industry leader in flexible and robust virtual inspection software products for all industries, announced today that it has officially launched VuSpex CLICK™ a new, powerful yet affordable standalone offering, focusing on ease-of-use to connect, conduct, and complete any type of virtual inspection.

"VuSpex CLICK complements VuSpex AC, our Accela-integrated virtual inspection product, and we are thrilled to extend our product offering to a broad market with the simplest way to implement safe and efficient virtual inspections," said Brad Pennington, VuSpex VP of Business Development. He added, "A full-featured, rich inspection experience is achieved starting at $1 per virtual inspection."

VuSpex is singularly focused on virtual inspections, also called "remote inspections," "mobile inspections," and "video inspections." VuSpex CLICK empowers the Inspector with image & video capture, GPS verification, markups, chat, guide sheets, compliance documents, and much more. An API can be used for extensive integration.

Since introduction, VuSpex CLICK is in active use by over 10 major industries including city and county building departments, code enforcement divisions, environmental health agencies, air quality monitoring, loss control/insurance, home inspections, and tourism.

Kevin Kalajan, CTO of VuSpex, added, "Our large engineering investment correlates to the high demand from our customers during COVID-19 and expected use after transitioning to the new normal. Our 10-year investment in virtual inspections is providing tremendous value to our growing customer base. Our design of VuSpex CLICK makes it very easy to integrate the content and reports with any land management system."

About VuSpex

VuSpex, celebrating 10 years in business, provides market-leading virtual inspection solutions that enable innovative states, counties, cities, municipalities, and private-sector organizations around the world to engage their permit applicants and customers, enhance businesses, and maintain safety protocols, while increasing efficiency. VuSpex offers fast-to-implement virtual inspection applications and helps agencies address specific needs today. The VuSpex team of dedicated software & customer professionals work to seamlessly deliver this concept to your work environment. VuSpex is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

