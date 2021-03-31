Vuulr Expands Global Entertainment Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vuulr, the leading global online content marketplace for film and television rights, announced that two senior film industry executives have joined the company. Daniel Gagliardi will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Americas. In addition, Andrew Marshall joins the team as Head of Legal and Commercial Partnerships after tenures at ESPN STAR Sports, NBCUniversal and The Walt Disney Company.



"Great tech on its own is not enough, its needs to be wrapped with great support from industry experts who fully understand the challenges our Buyers and Sellers face in their business today," said Ian McKee, Vuulr's Global Chief Executive Officer. "I'm really excited to have Daniel and Andrew onboard as we scale the business."

Daniel Gagliardi will serve as Vuulr's Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Americas where he will lead efforts to help further develop the company's growing position as the leading global online content marketplace for film and television rights. Using his extensive and recent experience as both a content buyer and seller, Gagliardi brings unique perspective to the Vuulr platform.



"As the content seller who helped drive the global rollout of services like Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and others, I know first hand the need for quick, efficient and strategic content licensing," said Gagliardi. "What excites me most about Vuulr is our ability to transform the business of content licensing, not only with such a large selection of content, but by also offering hyper-local/regional content to help channels and platforms of all types expand around the globe."

Prior to joining the Vuulr team, Gagliardi was Head of Content at Vudu, Inc., a Walmart company, where he was responsible for building and leading the content partnerships team. During his tenure, Vudu debuted its first original television series, its first original film, commissioned a dozen additional originals, and partnered with hundreds of content licensors, including Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, Lionsgate, MGM, and Samuel Goldwyn, among others. He also worked at Lionsgate where he was Vice President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution. In this role he built and led the company's ad-supported licensing team, forging and overseeing industry-first deals with Hulu, YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, Amazon, and Crackle, among others.

Andrew Marshall also joined Vuulr's senior leadership this month as Head of Legal and Business Affairs after time at ESPN STAR Sports, NBCUniversal and The Walt Disney Company.

"I am excited to join Vuulr as they pioneer the transformation of distribution and acquisition, said Marshall. "Bringing the efficiencies of doing business online is a critical success factor for the industry as it transforms and the new normals emerge. Vuulr is on the leading edge of enabling this change which brings benefits to Buyers, Sellers and Audiences."

An accomplished specialist in the protection and exploitation of intellectual property, with an informed perspective on disruptive technologies, Marshall brings a deep understanding of the evolving legal, regulatory commercial landscape for media and entertainment companies, gained from working at leading industry players. Marshall was previously General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal and Business Affairs at ESPN STAR Sports and a Regional Counsel for all lines of business in Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on content licensing, including theatrical distribution, studio marketing, and home entertainment. More recently, he was Commercial Director for Universal Brand Development, where he grew the character licensing business for NBCUniversal in Southeast Asia.

About Vuulr

Vuulr launched in January 2019 as a global online content marketplace for film and TV rights which connects buyers with content sellers worldwide, providing both with a platform to negotiate and transact directly and securely 24/7. The company connects buyers and distributors regardless of time zone or geography, providing an opportunity to access an always-on, diverse selection of mainstream and niche content which appeals to their audiences' global appetite.

The Vuulr online sales platform currently features notable content from producers and distributors across the globe, comprising over 23,000 titles/135,000 hours, across over 60 genres and 70 languages. The company is proud to champion budding, independent filmmakers by giving them an opportunity for their work to be discovered by buyers worldwide. Vuulr aims to slash the cost, effort, and time involved in doing transactions for the industry e.g. licensing transactions on Vuulr close, on average, in 10 days. https://www.vuulr.com/

SOURCE Vuulr

Related Links

https://www.vuulr.com/

