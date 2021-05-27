VUV Analytics Extends the VUV Analyzer Platform for Fuels With the Publication of a New Test Method for the Analysis of Diesel Fuel and Biodiesel Blends

CEDAR PARK, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VUV Analytics, Inc. announced today that ASTM has published a new test method, ASTM D8368, for use on the VUV Analyzer Platform for Fuels. This new method was developed for the Determination of Total Saturates, Aromatics, Polyaromatics, and Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAMEs) in diesel fuels, including conventional, renewable, synthetic and biodiesel up to B20.

Newly published test method for the measurement of saturate, aromatic, polyaromatic and fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) content of diesel fuel using gas chromatography with vacuum ultraviolet absorption spectroscopy detection (GC-VUV).

The VUV Analyzer for Fuels running ASTM D8368 allows laboratories to analyze conventional, renewable, and synthetic diesel fuels, as well as biodiesel blends (up to B20).

Using a single method, analysts can now gain better insight into both the aromatic and the FAME content in biodiesel blends, which previously required multiple methods and additional analytical instrumentation.

D8368 is also suitable for a wide range of other middle distillate sample types, including low total aromatic streams like HVO and high aromatic products such as light cycle oils or specialty solvents.

ASTM D8368 runs on the same VUV Analyzer Platform as ASTM D8071 (gasoline) and ASTM D8267 (Jet fuel) with no changes in hardware or setup -- resulting in increased productivity and reduced operating costs.

"Adding the ability to analyze diesel fuels to the VUV Analyzer Platform for Fuels was a logical next step in our regulatory roadmap," said Mr. Dan Wispinski, Standards Development Manager at VUV Analytics. Mr. Wispinski further commented, "With ASTM D8368, we wanted to provide users with a comprehensive, versatile, robust, and precise method. Because of this vision, ASTM D8368 is able to provide users detailed information on total saturate, aromatic, polyaromatic (diaromatic and tri+ aromatic) and FAME content in conventional, renewable and synthetic diesel fuels. Traditionally, a laboratory looking to analyze and report against all of these properties would have to use multiple analytical techniques and methods. However, with ASTM D8368, laboratories can now analyze low total aromatic middle distillate streams such as HVOs, B1 to B20 biodiesel blends from many feedstock types and high aromatic products such as light cycle oils or specialty solvents using a single method."

As with any new ASTM method, acceptance is enhanced with the completion of an Interlaboratory Study (ILS) that demonstrates the precision of the method. According to ASTM regulations, new methods must have a completed ILS within five years of initial publication. At the time of this release VUV Analytics also announced that they would be submitting an updated ballot to include the research report from an ILS that was recently completed. Sean Jameson, SVP of Business Development, noted, "An ILS is not a trivial undertaking, requiring a lot of planning and effort to get it done within the five-year window. With ASTM D8368, this challenge was magnified given the versatility that we wanted in this new method. However, because of our platform approach, existing users can easily add ASTM D8368 on the same hardware as ASTM D8071 or ASTM D8267 with no changes in setup. Since they are using the same platform, there is no additional training required, which accelerates our ability to complete an ILS earlier in the window and results in more confidence with our users."

Mr. Clark Jernigan, CEO of VUV Analytics noted, "With the publication of ASTM D8368 users can now experience the full vision of the VUV Analyzer Platform for Fuels. In addition to reducing complexity and costs while improving operational efficiency, these methods support our customers' internal initiatives focused on carbon reduction. D8368 covers the most common renewable and biodiesel blends, D8071 is the most accurate and precise method for gasoline up to E15 ethanol content, and our D8267 jet fuel method scope covers most Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). We look forward to supporting our customers' future regulatory compliance and lower carbon fuel needs with this highly flexible platform."

ASTM D8368 is available on the ASTM website now.

To learn more about the ASTM D8368 and the VUV Analyzer Platform for Fuels, please visit: https://vuvanalytics.com/vuv-analyzer-for-fuels/ or email [email protected].

About VUV Analytics

The vision of VUV Analytics is to develop novel solutions and streamlined processes by harnessing the unique capabilities of vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) technology. Virtually every compound absorbs in the vacuum ultraviolet spectrum, which is measured by VUV detectors. Universal VUV spectroscopic detectors provide a new dimension of chemical analysis. VUV detectors have been designed especially for gas chromatography and streaming gas applications. Learn more at www.vuvanalytics.com or contact VUV Analytics directly at (512) 333-0860.

