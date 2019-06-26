VuWall Taps InGear to Broaden AV Marketing Efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VuWall, the leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, has selected InGear as its integrated marketing communications and public relations agency. Effective immediately, InGear will collaborate with VuWall to raise greater awareness of the company's video wall management and AV distribution solutions in the industry.

"For more than 10 years, VuWall has been the chosen platform for some of the world's most prestigious control rooms including NASA, the United Nations, the European Commission, Audi, FIFA, the South African and Canadian Space Agencies, PG&E, Pratt & Whitney, and Siemens," said Anna Kozel, director of marketing at VuWall. "As we grow, InGear is a natural marketing partner that can propel us into the next decade of success. They're the most trusted and professional agency in the AV industry and know how to build rich content that captures what truly differentiates our solutions from the competition."

In 2009, Paul Vander Plaetse founded VuWall to offer AV integrators a powerful, affordable, and easy-to-implement solution for their video wall projects. After years developing a solution that was based on customer feedback and changing industry trends, the company launched the VuWall2 video wall control system in 2013. VuWall2 provided integrators with a unique and complete software platform that triggered a remarkable response in the market. The solution delivered the simplicity and modularity the market was seeking while leveraging the latest technology developments in graphics and video processing. VuWall has continued to build on that foundation and boasts a powerful ecosystem that simplifies the lives of AV/IT integrators and operators by eliminating the complexities of traditional solutions.

"As video wall and AV network management become critical tasks for organizations of all sizes, VuWall delivers a thoughtful and simple approach to configuring, deploying, and keeping all eyes on these systems," said Veronica Esboña, president of InGear. "With VuWall, integrators can reduce integration time and shorten the learning curve for technology managers and operators. We're excited to expand VuWall's brand recognition — increasing their visibility in the industry and sharing the remarkable value and benefits of their solutions."

