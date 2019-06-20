­­­­Vuzix and RIT Successfully Demonstrate a Live Theatre Closed Captioning Solution for Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Patrons on Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products together with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), today announced the successful demonstration of a live theatre closed captioning solution for deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons on smart glasses.

The live closed captioning solution for live theatre performances was developed by RIT students from the College of Liberal Arts and the Golisano College of Computing and Information Systems specifically for Vuzix Smart Glasses. In April 2019, more than 30 Deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons successfully piloted and wore Vuzix Smart Glasses featuring live closed captioning during the live-theatre performance of RIT's Theatre Arts Program's production of AI-Pollo in April 2019.

"We are excited to work with the team at Vuzix to bring a powerful closed captioning solution to life on Vuzix Smart Glasses. The combination of Vuzix Smart Glasses and software successfully provided a new innovative and effective method to provide closed captioning during a live theatre presentation to deaf and hard-of- hearing patrons, said David Munnell RIT, Senior Lecturer and CLA Theatre Director.

"RIT came up with a concept to support deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons and turned it into a powerful solution in a short period of time. This solution provides a new and effective way for deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons to enjoy live theatre performances by connecting the digital world to the real world through Vuzix Smart Glasses. Vuzix is looking forward to continued collaboration with RIT to develop new AR smart glasses based experiences for RIT students, faculty and staff," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

The live theatre closed captioning solution for Deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons on the Vuzix M300XL and Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses is now available for use for live performance theatres worldwide.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship with RIT, future business and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

