Vuzix and Zoi Meet Announce the World's First Integration of a Live Multilingual Transcription Service on Smart Glasses

The Zoi Meet real time language subtitling app supports up to 12 languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Japanese and Korean. Zoi Meet recently participated and demonstrated live multilingual transcription on Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses at Plug and Play Japan, the world's largest app accelerator which pairs Japan's top corporations with startups for entry into the Japanese market. In May 2019, Verizon also provided the first demonstrations of Zoi Meet real-time translation on the Vuzix Blade at their "Verizon Tech Day" held in their Basking Ridge, NJ headquarters.

The live multilingual transcription service leverages proprietary voice to text and language translation algorithms developed partly by Travis® that have been customized and integrated into the Vuzix Blade by Zoi Meet. More than 200,000 Travis® pocket translators have been sold to date to individuals requiring language translation for work or while travelling.

"We are excited to work with Vuzix and Verizon to bring a powerful language translation and transcription application live on the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Whether you're travelling or using the Vuzix Blade for business, having hands-free language translation on the display of the Blade is a game changer for face-to-face conversations," said Nick Yap, Founder of Zoi Meet.

"Spoken language is an integral part of communication and bringing real-time live multilingual transcription services to smart glasses really levels the communication playing field for everyone. This application can be utilized by individuals and business travelers alike communicating with others on a daily basis," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

The Zoi Meet application is expected to be available for download on the Vuzix App Store in July 2019. A beta version will be demonstrated live at Vuzix' annual stockholder meeting in Rochester, NY on June 13, 2019.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Zoi Meet

Zoi Meet helps business professionals understand each other better in multinational environments by live transcribing what's being said in multiple languages. Its unique AI business software transforms important conversations, into valuable knowledge, with searchable and editable notes. Zoi Meet was established in the Netherlands in 2018, and one of the few companies to be accepted to this year's Techstars and Plug & Play accelerators. For more information, visit Zoi Meet website or see the demo video .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship with Zoi Meet, future business, the effectiveness of the translation services, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

