Vuzix Announced Collaboration with Inseego to Support 4G and 5G Global Smart Glasses Remote Worker Connectivity Bundle Initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a collaboration with Inseego to support the rollout of a global turnkey Vuzix Smart Glasses Remote Worker Connectivity Bundle for remote enterprise workers with 4G and 5G connectivity options.

This bundle, which is expected to become commercially available for the first time for customers in the United States in December 2019, is powered by the Sprint Curiosity™ IoT core network and is being introduced to the market with the Inseego MiFi 8000 hotspot.

The Inseego MiFi 8000 hotspot raises the bar in mobile connectivity with LTE Advanced-Pro (cat. 18) technology and 5x carrier aggregation for high peak data rates and the best possible 4G LTE broadband experience. It provides all-day battery life and can support multiple connections via Wi-Fi or a tethered USB-C connection, making it an ideal connectivity platform for the Vuzix remote smart glasses enterprise worker.

"The suite of Inseego product offerings solves an important challenge of connectivity for remote enterprise customers and this relationship will help enable a seamless out of the box experience for our enterprise customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We see this relationship with Inseego as a strategic relationship that represents a new avenue to develop connected solutions and new product configurations that enhance the customer experience with 4G LTE Advanced and 5G connectivity options that will drive better business performance for remote workers in the United States and around the globe."

"We're thrilled to work with Vuzix to provide the Inseego MiFi 8000 to their enterprise customers," said Inseego EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma. "Our new relationship with Vuzix enables us to offer Inseego 4G and 5G products to their global enterprise subscriber base for the first time."

Vuzix Smart Glasses will be on display at the Inseego meeting room, West Hall, P.123 at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles October 22-24 in Los Angeles, California.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission-critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD-WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5Greal

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with Sprint, Inseego and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

