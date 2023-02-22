Vuzix Announces Android 11 Support for Its Latest Portfolio of Enterprise Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its latest portfolio of enterprise smart glasses, consisting of the Vuzix M400™, Vuzix M4000™, Vuzix Shield™ and Vuzix Blade 2™, are now all fully able to operate using Android 11. This advanced OS enables a variety of key benefits, some of the most notable being a more secure platform, improved user experience, easier integration with a variety of Mobile Device Management (MDM) software packages, and enablement of advanced android features within third party apps.

Vuzix M-Series smart glasses now operating on Android 11

The use of Android 11 across Vuzix' smart glasses allows for an increase in security and peace of mind for enterprise customers. This operating system allows users to stay up to date with security patches and Android security updates. Android 11 also adds the ability to connect to the WPA3 Wi-Fi protocol, the latest standard in Wi-Fi security, with all products supporting 2.4 and 5ghz frequencies.

Another key feature of the latest update is the improved management of devices configurable across a variety of Mobile Device Management (MDM) software platforms. Such improvements enable enterprise-ready security and performance. Admins can enroll new devices into their platforms with ease, as Android 11 is compatible with a broader set of MDMs, including Microsoft InTune, Workspace One, and many more. This allows for IT departments to easily and quickly configure Vuzix devices, manage compliance, view all hardware properties, and much more; giving enterprise-level companies the security they need to feel safe onboarding potentially large quantities of glasses in a streamlined fashion and manage from one central location.

"Vuzix is continuously striving to offer our smart glasses customers the best user experience in the market," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "As a direct response to extensive user feedback sessions, the implementation of Android 11 of our smart glasses increases their ease of use by supporting expanded voice commands for streamlined navigation and control selections on the interface. In addition, system icons have been revamped to make it easier to differentiate and discern under any conditions."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 278 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

