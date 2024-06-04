Vuzix Annual Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on June 13, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be hosting its Annual Shareholder Meeting (ASM) on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET). Following the formal portion of the meeting, Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will give a corporate presentation.

Event: 2024 Vuzix Annual Shareholder Meeting



Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, 1111 Jefferson Road, Rochester, New York 14623



Date: June 13, 2024



Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)

The Company requests that shareholders planning to attend the Annual Shareholder Meeting preregister with Ed McGregor at [email protected]. Doors will open at 9:30 AM that morning and a light breakfast will be served prior to the start of the meeting. Vuzix will also provide its latest product demos prior to the meeting's start.

Following completion of the meeting, the Company will provide a link to an audio recording on its website at http://ir.vuzix.com/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 375 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

