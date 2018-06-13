Vuzix Appoints Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Engineering

Effective June 13, 2018, Zach Stone has been appointed as Vice President of Operations, a new position for the Company. Mr. Stone has been with the Company for nearly two years and has more than 10 years of experience in the manufacturing, quality controls, supply chain management and operations. His previous employment positions have been at United Technologies Corporation including Pratt and Whitney, and other aerospace businesses owned by United Technologies Corporation; Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Atlantic Wire Co. Mr. Stone has BS in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Connecticut and his MBA/MS in Industrial Engineering from the University of New Haven.

Effective June 13, 2018, Shane Porzio has been appointed as Vice President Engineering, a new position for the Company. Mr. Porzio has been with the Company for more than ten years and has more than 13 years of experience in architecture of systems and designs for hardware and software. His previous employment was at Lockheed Martin where he served as a Hardware Engineer. Mr. Porzio has BS in Computer Engineering Technology from Rochester Institute of Technology and his MS in Computer Science from Rochester Institute of Technology.

"Zach and Shane have a proven track record with us and at their prior workplaces. Their strengths along with their broadened responsibility will further help drive Vuzix toward world-class operational excellence to ensure the best possible customer experience," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 65 patents and 44 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

