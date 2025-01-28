Vuzix CEO to Share Stage with Industry-Leading AI Smart Glasses Experts at SPIE Photonics West Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, is pleased to announce that Company management will be participating in several presentations at the SPIE Photonics West Conference, the world's premier event for lasers, biomedical optics and biophotonic technologies, quantum, and optoelectronics, which will take place January 28-30, 2025 at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

Vuzix President and CEO Paul Travers will be participating in an AI/AR Glasses panel at the event's AR/VR/MR program to discuss present and future use cases, solution tradeoffs, and hardware components, among other topics. He will be joined on stage by panel host Edgar Auslander, Senior Director, Head of Strategic Partnerships AR/MR/AI at Meta, Barry Silverstein, Senior Director Optics and Display Special Projects at Meta's Reality Labs, and Karl Guttag, President of KGOnTECH.

Additionally, Vuzix Vice President of Advanced Optics Rob Schultz will be giving a stage presentation at this event, where he will discuss some of the challenges of producing waveguides.

Conference presentations will only be viewable in person by event attendees, with replays being made available to the general public at a later date.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for use in the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

