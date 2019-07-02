Vuzix Doubles the Number of Compatible Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Applications

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the expansion of supported Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses apps to more than 45 applications that run natively on the Blade representing a doubling of the number of available applications for customers over the last few months.

The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses now supports a series of streaming and video platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NBA, Roku, Spectrum TV, VLC and Ted Talks. News and weather platforms including AccuWeather, NY Times, Washington Post and Vuzix News are now supported. Web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Dolphin are now supported to provide internet web browsing capabilities. Social media platforms including Facebook Lite, WeChat, TikTok and Tumblr are now available for download. Applications such as Yelp, Yuge, Extractory and Mercari Lens Beta provide augmented reality shopping and restaurant experiences. Utility applications including DJI Drone, SiriusXM, Bubble Level, Doc Viewer, The Voice for Android, ScreenCastApp, Scoreboard and Spotify are now supported. See-what-I-see video applications for enterprises including Zoom, Remote Eye and Gemvision are supported by the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses.

The Vuzix Blade App Development Contest is also off to a great start with over 85 entrants and the number is climbing daily. Contest submissions will be accepted until September 30, 2019 and a panel of judges from Vuzix, Verizon and other industry partners will be responsible for selecting the winners. To learn more and or join the contest visit:

https://www.vuzix.com/contest

"The ecosystem of applications supported by the Vuzix Blade continues to expand and we have a significant number of applications across several categories in queue that will continue to be added to the Vuzix App Store. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses featuring Vuzix' proprietary see-through optics technology packed into a lightweight and compact form factor continues to deliver digital content and experiences in the real world that have never been consumed through smart glasses before. From drone support to real-time language translation, these applications are exciting our customers across the markets in which they are being sold," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, the business impact of the expanded apps, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

