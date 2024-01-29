Vuzix Establishes Ophthalmic Advisory Board to Better Serve Human Vision Correction Needs with AR Glasses

Ophthalmologist Doctor Shabbir Khambati appointed as a founding board member

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has established an Optometry Advisory Board (OAB), whose primary purpose will be to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations to Company management on vision correction issues and how to better build products and services to meet Vuzix' customer vision requirements. The Company also announces the appointment of Doctor Shabbir Khambati to this board as the chair and a founding board member. Vuzix intends to add additional members to its OAB going forward, as well as potentially expand the scope of this board to address additional enhancements related to its products and technologies.

The business of near-eye displays, or Head Mounted Displays (HUDs) requires close attention to human vision capabilities and correction, with over half the world's population needing some level of vision correction and this need will only grow as the global population ages. Coming up with new and implementable methods and techniques to compensate for human vision issues is critical for the ultimate success of HUDs and AR glasses. Increased knowledge and oversight in vision correction will allow Vuzix to better serve its customers and offer vision correction solutions that still allow the benefits of AR glasses and HUDs in as seamless a way as possible, as most industry observers state that vision correction solutions must be found for AR glasses to succeed. Numerous technology and healthcare firms maintain medical and scientific advisory boards to support various needs. For Vuzix, specific OAB activities may include, among other things, serving as a resource on technological and legal medical issues by filling any knowledge gaps in the organization, writing and reviewing educational reports and case studies, assisting in establishing research funding by forging relationships and scripting grant proposals, and identifying potential fundraising opportunities in the medical space.

Dr. Khambati is a board-certified ophthalmologist with extensive knowledge of human optics. He has performed over 20,000 eye-related surgeries and with the highest success rate in his home state of Michigan. Dr. Khambati has extensive training in LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, eyelid surgery, retina and glaucoma lasers. He has also been involved in medical missionary work, performing over 1000 cataract and glaucoma surgeries free of charge. Dr. Khambati received his B.S. degree from Kent State University and his M.D. from Wayne State University, School of Medicine.

"The design, manufacture and implementation of advanced optical solutions are at the heart of what Vuzix does and requires broad expertise across many disciplines," said Dr. Khambati. "As a founding member of this new advisory board, one of my goals will be to apply my knowledge and experience in vision correction to Vuzix' waveguide processes and solutions, as well as ensure that finished products adhere to FDA-certified standards and regulations."

"Establishment of this board and the appointment of Dr. Khambati to it mark key milestones for Vuzix as we continue to evolve as a company," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our leadership position in optical waveguides, one of the most important components in all future see-through AR smart glasses and related display devices, requires that we have experts in our corner such as Dr. Khambati, who can support Vuzix' commitment to producing the safest and most innovative near-eye displays in the world."

