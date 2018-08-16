Vuzix Expands M300 Smart Glasses See-What-I-See Application Offerings for the Connected Field Worker

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses, Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that the Vuzix M300 now supports 'TechSight', an augmented reality solution for distribution center workers developed by Honeywell's Intelligrated's for its Lifecycle Support Services customers.

One of the most exciting market verticals today for Vuzix customer deployments is field service. Field service, typically involves a see-what-I-see application that can deliver expert knowledge from the office remotely to a technician in the field. When see-what-I-see applications are delivered through to a hands-free pair of smart glasses, technicians in the field are almost instantly more productive because they can work with both hands and simultaneously have access to the information and expertise they need to solve their problem efficiently.

In this type of application, a single use of smart glasses in the field can save tens of thousands of dollars for our customers, especially if key equipment failures can be remedied faster or avoided all together; and we have seen some workers view themselves as super-charged or enhanced within their industry as these workers can now leverage this access to expert knowledge that was previously unavailable to them from the worksite. See-what-I- see applications can deliver knowledge where and when you need it and is proving to be a powerful tool for technicians and remote workers.

TechSight from Honeywell Intelligrated is based on augmented reality, smart glasses technology that operates on the Web Real-time Communication (WebRTC) protocol to provide secure peer-to-peer video and audio connectivity. Utilizing the Vuzix M300 smart glasses, TechSight requires only a Wi-Fi connection to enable distribution center service technicians to stream live video and audio experts who are watching remotely on a computer.

"We are delighted that Honeywell Intelligrated's service offering is now supported by the Vuzix M300 for connected field workers and is the latest example of a see-what-I-see application that can deliver knowledge where and when you need it," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 64 patents and 71 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix business growth with Honeywell and the Company's leadership in the Video Eyewear and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Margolis, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation matt_margolis@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5952

Ed McGregor, Director of Institutional Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,



Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

