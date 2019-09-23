Vuzix Invited by DJI™ to Showcase Smart Glasses Apps for DJI™ Drones at AirWorks 2019

The Vuzix application for operating DJI™ drones on the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses was announced in June 2019, and now a corresponding application is also available for the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. The apps enable communication between Vuzix smart glasses and DJI™ remote controllers through a USB cable or via WiFi. The Vuzix Blade and M400 Smart Glasses allow pilots to not only keep their eyes on the drone, but also simultaneously receive navigational feedback and a live video feed coming from the drone directly through their Vuzix smart glasses. To learn more visit: https://www.vuzix.com/drones

The annual AirWorks conference is organized by DJI™ and serves as a hub for innovation and growth, enabling participants in this ecosystem to exchange ideas, gain more control of drone technology, and steer the future development of the industry. Vuzix will join hundreds of commercial drone professionals, technology experts, and policymakers at AirWorks 2019, which focuses on the future of drone technology and drone related businesses and solutions.

"Vuzix is thrilled to be invited by DJI™ to participate and showcase our applications for operating DJI™ drones on Vuzix smart glasses, which can be used across multiple vertical markets including security, first responders, insurance, inspection, manufacturing and field service, as well as by prosumers," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "DJI™ controls a significant share of the drone market and the commercial availability of these apps for Vuzix Blade® and M400 Smart Glasses opens up additional adjacent markets for Vuzix by allowing Vuzix smart glasses to be used as a hands-free visual aid, eliminating the need for a smartphone or tablet."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with DJI and the markets they might support among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

