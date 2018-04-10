Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX

With 4,000 attendees, 300 customer sessions, and keynotes from Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd, #ModernCX is an opportunity to unite with thousands of Marketing, Service, Sales, and Commerce professionals, sharing challenges and victories while learning from their peers. Companies are using Oracle CX Cloud to differentiate, innovate, and drive meaningful business results, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Blockchain. Oracle's unified experience at the event will demonstrate the Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses as part of a workflow demonstration for field service, and attendees will get hands on experience with the M300 and how #AR drives new levels of performance. In addition, Vuzix Director of Sales for North America and APAC, Joe Surprenant, will be presenting in the Showcase Theater on Wednesday, April 11, "Driving Value in Field Service and Manufacturing with #AR & Vuzix Smart Glasses [Session THT1625]." Vuzix will also be at Kiosk SER-07 in the Service Demo area for the entirety of the event showcasing their award winning M300 smart glasses.

The Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses deliver a "hands free" digital world, providing unprecedented access to information, data collection and more. Enterprise operations can improve existing workflows and open new opportunities to increase their industrial productivity through applications such as work instructions, warehouse picking, augmented reality, and see-what-I-see connections to remote expertise. Since the M300 is designed for Enterprise applications, it has a series of well thought out accessories enabling operations on the plant floor, a construction site, the warehouse or anywhere technicians need access to information and expertise, in context and in real-time.

Oracle Service Cloud provides a complete service solution across both assisted and self-service channels. "When operators and technicians have access to instructions or key data, or can call on remote expertise easily and immediately, performance and productivity can skyrocket. When all this is delivered heads up and hands free from world-class systems like the Oracle Service Cloud, Enterprise can take their customer experience to the next level," said Paul Boris, COO of Vuzix Corporation.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 66 patents and 43 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

