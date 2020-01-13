Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses Hands-Free AR Retail Solution Showcased by Verizon at NRF 2020

The Vuzix M400-powered AR retail solution being demonstrated at NRF delivers significant picking and packing efficiencies with reduced errors compared to other picking methods. In addition to retail picking and packing, the solution can also assist connected workers with shipping and returns, loading and unloading, receiving, cycle counting and kitting. The hands-free digital solution being showcased by Verizon's business team at NRF is optimized today for 4G networks, but will be marketed as a 5G retail solution.

"We are excited to support the Verizon business group and Upskill to demonstrate a highly effective digital retail solution at NRF. We see collaboration with Verizon and Upskill around retail as a strong validation of the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses and our efforts to build a best in class device for the enterprise connected worker," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

