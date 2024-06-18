Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) Announces Its Intention to Offer High Durability Plastic Waveguide Design and Production Capabilities

- Pre-production plastic waveguides will be on display at this week's Augmented World Expo USA 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to offer the design and manufacture of diffractive waveguides using plastic, in addition to glass. Vuzix will be displaying new early samples of these waveguides during Augmented World Expo USA 2024 (AWE), by appointment only, which begins today and runs through June 20 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California.

Plastic waveguides offer several potential advantages over glass, most notably greater impact resistance and lighter weight. They can offer refractive indexes of 1.70 or greater, below that of high-index glass formulations, but still sufficient for certain field of view (FOV) waveguide configurations. Like glass, plastic waveguides can be made extremely flat, which is necessary for adding integrated vision correction.

"The benefits of our new plastic waveguides are significant, supporting lighter and more durable systems. The ability to design and manufacture polymer-based waveguides will be yet another competitive feather in our cap as our waveguide capabilities continue to be at the front end of the state-of-the-art," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Our existing fabrication equipment and processes will readily accommodate plastic of almost any sized substrate, allowing us to support the design and production of smart glasses that can be lighter and at the forefront of the most requested materials for waveguide substrates to be built on."

