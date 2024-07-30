Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) Wholly Owned Subsidiary Moviynt Receives New Key SAP Certification

Bridging the gap between mobile devices and ERP systems to empower the rapid development of new workflows that eliminate inefficiencies

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Moviynt®, its wholly owned subsidiary and SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, has received certification from leading business software provider SAP for its Mobilium Gateway™ 3.0 solution to be used with SAP's S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition software platform, a tailored-to-fit cloud ERP. SAP's S/4HANA product is currently used by more than 20,000 customers worldwide.

Moviynt's Mobilium platform bridges the gap between mobile devices and ERP systems and provides a studio to empower the rapid development of new workflows, which can eliminate inefficiencies and capture data from business processes at all levels of the organization, enabling users to realize their vision of digital transformation. The Mobilium Gateway 3.0 solution is a multi-ERP, SAP premium certified plugin, which allows the customer to publish APIs, and connect them to their existing standard or customized SAP functions. It also provides a workbench to manage work distribution, monitor progress, and track exception handling.

"Obtaining certification from SAP that our platform is fully compliant with their rigorous technical, security, and business standards is a significant accomplishment for Moviynt and assures our clients that our solutions accurately solve their pressing problems," says Philip Matkovsky, President and CEO of Moviynt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vuzix. "Our customers and potential customers demand innovation but also want a partner whose platform is tested, proven, and certified. We are proud to be among the few firms to offer S/4HANA certified solutions for optimized hands-free automation in the warehouse and beyond, and we will remain committed to keeping pace with SAP to deliver to our clients solutions that are both cutting edge and platform certified."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 375 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, Moviynt SaaS solutions, the Mobilium Gateway 3.0 solution capabilities and our ability to maintain SAP certifications in the future, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

