Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Revolutionizes the Display Technology Industry with Introduction of Large Format Waveguide Design and Manufacturing

Large format waveguides, which can range in diagonal size from several inches to several feet or more, represent a significant leap forward in display technology, offering unparalleled clarity, brightness, and immersion. They can be one-quarter inch thick and provide monochrome or full color visuals. These innovative waveguides are designed to enable the creation of large-scale see-through displays with impressive visual fidelity, enabling use cases in the automotive, retail, medical, enterprise, aviation and defense industries, among others.

At the heart of this breakthrough technology is the ability to efficiently guide light in and throughout a glass panel, resulting in vibrant images that maintain their brilliance even in well-lit indoor environments. This transformative feature ensures that content remains striking and impactful regardless of ambient lighting conditions, setting a new standard for see-through display performance. Vuzix' large portfolio of waveguide patents and design know-how will allow customers to specify unique shapes and sizes well beyond those used in conventional smart glasses and other see-through displays. Vuzix has developed custom manufacturing processes and equipment to make these large format waveguides a reality.

"We continue to expand and enhance our waveguide design and production capabilities. Large format waveguides are just the latest example of our expanding industry leadership," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "The global commercial to defense heads-up display (HUD) markets today are well established with billions of dollars being invested on an annual basis and are forecasted to grow on an annual basis over the next decade. We see numerous use cases and business opportunities for larger form factors across numerous industry verticals and look forward to working with both new and existing customers to integrate our custom-designed solutions into their finished products."

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 375 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

