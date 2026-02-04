Vuzix Receives Broad FCC and CE Certification for Its LX1 Smart Glasses and Commences Immediate Customer Shipments

Vuzix LX1 smart glasses offer a powerful new upgrade for outmoded voice-picking systems

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that its LX1 smart glasses have received FCC and CE certifications for market access in the United States, Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan and commenced commercial shipments. Vuzix LX1 smart glasses are a ruggedized solution for hands-free work including maintenance, field service and warehousing, where all-day battery life is critical.

Vuzix LX1 smart glasses prepared for initial customer shipments following global regulatory certification.

Receiving FCC and CE certification marks a significant milestone for the LX1 in terms of readiness for broad deployment, demonstrating compliance with critical regulatory standards for safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and radio frequency performance. FCC certification confirms that the device meets U.S. requirements for RF emissions and interference, ensuring it can operate reliably in complex enterprise environments without disrupting other equipment. CE certification similarly validates conformity with European Union directives, including health, safety, and environmental protection standards, enabling commercialization across EU markets.

Vuzix LX1 smart glasses are designed for many tasks in the modern workforce, including logistics and equipment maintenance, where it integrates easily into existing workflows with minimal training. Featuring a Sony OLED HD display, a powerful camera supporting AI-based barcode and OCR scanning, and fully hands-free voice control, LX1 smart glasses are built to improve productivity across a variety of industry use cases.

Focusing in on a logistics use case, the combination of vision and voice picking by warehouse personnel provides modern warehouses with a powerful upgrade to commonly used voice-only picking solutions, which have become increasingly limited in complex picking scenarios and loud environments. Watch the LX1 performing an example vision + voice pick & pack workflow, where the worker receives visual confirmations of pick accuracy, integrated picklist notifications, and palletizing instruction. Workers can manage inventory and shipments hands-free, even in cold storage environments, with highly accurate voice commands and AI assist. Onboarding across all use cases is simplified through visual prompts, step-by-step guides, and multilingual support.

"We are pleased to receive product certification across these key regions and commence volume commercial shipment of LX1 smart glasses to our customers," said Dr. Chris Parkinson, President of Enterprise Solutions at Vuzix. "Supply chain teams are increasingly seeking modern alternatives to outdated voice-only picking systems. In response to continuous user feedback, the LX1 has been engineered for speed and ease of use, positioning it as a smart, next-generation solution for use in the warehousing and logistics vertical, as well as in manufacturing and field service."

