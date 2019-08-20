Vuzix Receives Follow-on Smart Glasses Order from 1Minuut Innovation for Healthcare Industry Deployments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company has received a follow-on Smart Glasses order from 1Minuut Innovation (Dutch medical services company) totaling over 100 M-series systems with plans to upgrade and transition to the M400 very shortly.

1Minuut's main focus is delivering highly secured video-streaming and recording through their Genzõ mobile software platform. Genzõ facilitates an easy to use, safe and mobile communications platform to chat or video call using Vuzix Smart Glasses. Vuzix Smart Glasses with Genzõ delivers medical expertise for wound care without distance limitations by connecting a wound care specialist to an onsite care practitioner.

The Point of View (PoV) of the care practitioner wearing the Vuzix Smart Glasses makes it easy for the external highly skilled colleagues to give help. The care practitioner has their hands free all the time while receiving visual and voice expert feedback on their Vuzix Smart Glasses. Using AR overlays, Genzõ makes it easy to point to a certain area on the live video screen or give textual feedback. Integration of medical company policies and protocols while sending telemedicine sessions on the smart glasses is also possible with Genzõ. Genzõ uses 'HIPAA compliant equivalent' Dutch based HL7 FHIR to share (push and pull) medical data safely to and from patient files.

"Currently Vuzix is our exclusive smart glasses provider. The Vuzix M300XL Smart Glasses has been a success for us and our customers. With the enhanced performance and capabilities of the upcoming Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, we anticipate larger and faster customer rollouts," Martijn de Groot CEO and Co-Founder of 1Minuut Innovation.

"1Minuut is trailblazing the health care industry through the creation of their Genzõ mobile platform that was built around our M300XL and now our new M400 Smart Glasses to deliver new telemedicine experiences that improve both the quality and speed of wound care," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Vuzix looks forward to supporting 1Minuut's efforts as they continue to roll out their Vuzix Smart Glasses-based solution across the Dutch health care industry and positively impact the care of patients in need."

This innovative Smart Glasses based solution is now being implemented across the Dutch healthcare industry as a new way to deliver care that improves health practitioner efficiency and quality of patient care.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About 1Minuut Innovation

1Minuut Innovation is a young, dynamic and growing organization focused on healthcare innovation. 1Minuut innovation invents, creates and implements innovative technological solutions. Our spearhead is Augmented Reality applied in our software Genzõ (communication and expertise at a distance via the Smart Glass or wearables). All our solutions are made with the help of healthcare professionals around the world. The Vision of 1Minuut is: "A world in which you are in control of your information and communication". 1Minuut's mission is, to deliver software, making healthcare professionals work safe, mobile and easy. http://1minuut.com/ info@1minuut.com

