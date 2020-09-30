Vuzix Receives International Regulatory Approvals and Begins Shipping its Optically See-Through AR M4000 Smart Glasses

The Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses offer all the computing power and performance of the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses but with enhanced AR capabilities thanks to Vuzix' latest optical waveguide technologies, which provide a completely non-occluded see-through heads-up display. The M4000 is backwards compatible with the M400, providing an easy option for customers requiring see-through or non-occluded solutions, and at 5,000 nits it offers one of the brightest waveguide displays available, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The M4000 Smart Glasses, built with the latest state-of-the-art technology available, represent the premier smart glasses in the industry today. They are designed for long term usage by enterprises and will come with regular upgrades to its OS, software support and system security. Vuzix knows its customers spend a lot of time and resources investing in new technology deployments and it intends to support these investments for extended-term operational compatibility.

"The Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses were designed to be optically see-through and deliver the best-in-class enterprise performance that our customers have grown accustomed to experiencing with our M400, which uses the same Qualcomm XR1 processor," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "This is our first product incorporating our latest advanced waveguide technologies with vastly improved optical performance, efficiency, resolution, and image size field of view. We do have numerous customers across a wide range of industry verticals that have requested or require a completely non-occluded ("see-through") device for many of their critical manufacturing and remote assistance applications. We expect the M4000 to quickly become a key solution within our smart glasses product family and provide a one-two punch along with the M400 across our enterprise customer base."

The Vuzix M4000 is the second Vuzix Smart Glasses product based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform XR1. For more information on the M4000, including a video overview, please visit: www.Vuzix.com/m4000

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses, their features and performance, our relationship with Qualcomm and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

