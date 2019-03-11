Vuzix Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001 is a broadly recognized international standard, built on seven quality management principles, which when followed will ensure that an organization or business is set up to consistently create value for its customers: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management. Achieving certification requires completion of a multi-step process which includes preparation, documentation, implementation and an internal audit.

"ISO 9001:2015 certification was a milestone step for Vuzix as we further engage with and begin to supply waveguides and finished AR smart glasses products to a growing number of potential companies around the world," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Many companies, especially tier-1 consumer electronics firms, demand and require ISO certification in order to be established as a supplier to them. Our entire team worked diligently and successfully in meeting the challenge of getting the quality management system established, implemented and eventually certified. Customers worldwide know and understand what achievement of this certification means in terms of improved quality and service, on-time deliveries, positive customer attitude and fewer product returns and complaints. Vuzix takes great pride in its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction and this certification certainly supports our goal to provide the highest value to our employees, partners, and customers."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to business impact of obtaining and maintaining ISO 9001:2015 certification, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

