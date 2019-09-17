­­Vuzix Receives Regulatory Approval and Begins Shipping M400 Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing that the Company has received regulatory compliance approval for the M400 Smart Glasses from the US, EU, Japanese and Canadian regulatory agencies. Concurrently, Vuzix has begun shipping early adopter program M400 Smart Glasses orders, as well as making the M400 Smart Glasses available for purchase from Vuzix' US, EU and Japanese webstores.

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform, which integrates their heterogeneous computing architecture including an ARM-based multicore Central Processing Unit (CPU), vector processor, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Qualcomm® AI Engine. The Snapdragon XR1 platform was also designed to deliver an immersive User Interface (UI) experience, with features such as native voice processing, motion tracking, head tracking and more.

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses product specs and features include:

- SOC – Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform 8 Core Processor with up to 2.5 GHz clock speed

- Memory – 6GB LPDDR4

- Storage – 64GB eMMC Flash

- Display – OLED

- Display Contrast Ratio – >10,000:1

- Charging and Data – USB 3.1 Gen 2 on Type-C

- Android 8.1

- Camera – 12.8 MP

- 3 noise cancelling microphones

- Built-in speaker

- GPS

- Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac – Dual-B 2.4/5 GHz

- BT 5.0

- Hot swapping external batteries

- Left or Right Eye Usable

- Display and camera can be moved up, down, left, right, in or out – to position

- IP67 Rating Dustproof - Protected from contact with any harmful dust

- IP67 Rating Waterproof – Protected from immersion in water with a depth of up to 1 meter (or 3.3 feet) for up to 30 mins

- Drop Proof - Resistant to 2-meter drops onto concrete

- 1135 mAh battery (total of internal + opposite side temple batteries)

- Significantly improved power management and extended battery life

"The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities offers a platform of improved interactivity, power consumption, and thermal efficiency," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses were designed to be best in class for enterprise and, in addition to the powerful XR1, includes a larger memory profile, superior voice recognition and noise cancelling, an improved touchpad with multi-finger support, built-in GPS, OLED display and much more. The M400 is, by almost every measure, an order of magnitude faster than current solutions in the market. The performance improvements also mean that for less processor intensive applications, power consumption is expected to be much less. Qualcomm Technologies has been a great partner for Vuzix and we look forward to expanding our relationship to support the burgeoning AR smart glasses market."

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses and Vuzix Blade will be showcased at EWTS in Dallas, TX on September 17-19 at the Vuzix Booth #727.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm AI Engine are products Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses their features and performance, our business relationship with Qualcomm and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

