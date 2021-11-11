Vuzix Shield™ Smart Glasses Named as Honoree for Multiple CES 2022 Innovation Awards

Vuzix Shield is the new product line name for the Company's next generation smart glasses. It is a revolutionary leap for enterprise AR smart glasses and the first binocular AR smart glasses with HD stereo cameras for Vuzix. Lightweight, stylish, and prescription ready, Vuzix Shield smart glasses feature a Z87.1 safety glass rating and are driven by a powerful 8-core CPU that runs an Android 11 OS with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The glasses' in-temple stereo audio, batteries, and touchpad all combine to deliver a singular wearable experience. With Vuzix Shield, users can connect to their enterprise cloud and ultimately to their organizations' metaverse accessing IT sensors, instructions, or live remote guidance, leaving hands free. Users can also scan codes with an advanced reader, or wirelessly stream video from the field, all enabled through voice or touch. With the world's first miniature microLED stereo displays, Vuzix Shield connects smart workforces with AR systems for optimized performance, safety and operational efficiency. In early November, the Company filed a trademark application for Vuzix Shield with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

"Vuzix remains an innovative force in the AR/smart glasses industry, and these awards mark the 18th straight year we have been so honored at CES. That's a span longer than many of our competitors have been in existence," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix Shield™, which we expect to initially start sampling as DVT or design validation test units in January 2022, represents a leap forward in form and functionality for the AR/smart glasses industry."

To view a new video about how the current and forthcoming Vuzix product mix connects end users to the metaverse, click here.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 233 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our Vuzix Shield next generation smart glasses performance and specifications, the timing of their introduction and ultimately the potential future opportunities for the Vuzix Shield product line, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

www.vuzix.com

