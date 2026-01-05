Vuzix Showcases AI-Powered Smart Glasses and Waveguide Solutions with its Global Ecosystem Partners at CES 2026

Collins Aerospace highlights military HUD display for drones and other mission-critical applications

A broad array of smart-glasses projection engines integrated with Vuzix waveguides will be on display, enabling scalable, production-ready deployments

New Enterprise Solutions go-to-market strategy debuts to ease and accelerate customer rollouts at scale

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-enabled smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, is excited to showcase its latest innovations and joint solutions at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 6-9. Visitors can experience Vuzix' advanced hardware solutions and waveguide technologies at Booth #19340 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

OEM Waveguides: Powering Mission-Critical and Next-Gen Wearables

Vuzix LX1 smart glasses will be available to demo Vision + Voice picking solutions, along with Vuzix OEM waveguide technology at CES 2026

On the OEM waveguide front, Vuzix is once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible in advanced optics. Collins Aerospace will join Vuzix in booth #19340 to demonstrate a fully functional military helmet integrating Vuzix waveguides, showcasing the performance and durability required for mission-critical defense applications. Visitors can also take part in an interactive simulated drone-flying experience, demonstrating the precision, clarity, and responsiveness enabled by Vuzix optics.

Beyond defense solutions, Vuzix will also have on display its waveguide technology integrated with display projectors from partners that include Avegant, Himax, Hongshi, JBD, and Saphlux. Paired with cutting-edge display engines, from microLEDs to ultra-compact, full-color LCoS projectors, as well as a novel laser-LCoS projector from partner Vitrealab, these solutions showcase how these technologies are shaping the next generation of lightweight, AI-powered wearable devices. Some of these solutions will be shown as implemented in the Ultralite Pro enterprise platform and Z100™ smart glasses.

Also on display in the Vuzix booth will be a jointly developed binocular smart glasses reference design that sets a new benchmark for affordability, performance, and wearability. The lightweight, ultra-compact design, available to be manufactured by Quanta Computer for OEMs, pairs Vuzix' advanced waveguides with an Avegant full-color LCoS light engine to deliver bright, crisp visuals in a discreet binocular form factor with Vuzix' Incognito™ viewing technologies and a push-pull prescription lens system that seamlessly supports users with or without vision correction.

Enterprise Smart Glasses: Real Work. Real Impact. Live at CES.

Vuzix will showcase how augmented reality is revolutionizing frontline work with live, hands-on demonstrations focused on logistics, field service, and step-by-step work instructions. Using Vuzix LX1™ smart glasses, the Vuzix Ultralite® Pro platform, and Vuzix M400™ smart glasses, attendees will see how enterprise teams can work faster, safer, and smarter—without ever taking their hands off the job. Powered by Vuzix Mobilium warehousing software and software partners Augmex and Field Pal these demos highlight real-world deployments where AR combines with AI to deliver immediate productivity gains and measurable ROI.

Vuzix Solutions: One-Stop Deployment at Scale

Building on these demonstrations, the Company's President of Enterprise Solutions, Dr. Chris Parkinson, will unveil the soft launch of a faster, easier path for scalable smart glasses deployments with his Vuzix Solutions go-to-market strategy and smart glasses kits. Combining rugged hardware, proven software specific to client needs, AI capabilities, and deployment support, Vuzix Solutions is expected to roll out in 1Q2026, and delivers a complete ecosystem for clients to best utilize the power of AR and AI in the workplace.

"Our products and core technologies continue to raise the bar for performance, scalability, and value, which has helped us build relationships with global leaders spanning collaboration, production and customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "As AI-powered smart glasses gain momentum across both consumer and enterprise markets, we believe Vuzix and is well positioned to deliver advanced solutions for ODM and OEM partners and to play a meaningful role in the growth of what is expected to become a multi-billion-dollar industry."

The Company invites press, OEM and Enterprise prospects interested in meeting with a Vuzix representative to reach out to Adam Gogolski ([email protected]) for appointment availability. Meetings will occur at Vuzix booth #19340 and a separate suite at the Palazzo hotel.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

