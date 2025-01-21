Vuzix Signs Distribution Agreement with Evantek and Receives Initial Smart Glasses Stocking Order

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Evantek Pte Ltd ("Evantek"), a diversified system integrator providing state-of-the-art solutions and technology. Vuzix has received and shipped against an initial stocking order for its Vuzix M400® smart glasses from Evantek, who will distribute Vuzix products to its customers across the Asia Pacific region.

Evantek will distribute Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses across multiple industry verticals.

Since 1995, Evantek has built a strong reputation as a premier solutions provider deploying advanced and cutting-edge technology solutions to support its commercial and public institution clients in the Asia Pacific region. Its extensive involvement in several types of business span industrial product design and development, commercial display systems, transportation system solution development and engineering, telecommunication solutions focusing on man-machine interactivity and lifecycle management maintenance programs to ensure equipment lasts. Industry verticals that Evantek with target with Vuzix M400 smart glasses include healthcare, field services and manufacturing.

"We are very pleased to partner with Vuzix, a leader in smart glasses and optical technology, and offer the new emerging smart glasses technology to our enterprise clients and help them gain a competitive edge in their digital transformation journey," said SJ Ngiam, Managing Director at Evantek. "As an appointed partner and distributor for Vuzix in the Asia region, Evantek is confident to ride the emerging AI and AR technology wave and grow the business successfully together with Vuzix and our enterprise customers and partners."

"We are excited to be working with Evantek, who has built a strong reputation as a premier solutions provider in its marketplace," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our two firms target many of the same market verticals and this distribution partnership will facilitate increased market penetration for customers ready to embrace AR-based solutions to increase their productivity and reduce their carbon footprint among other things."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Evantek and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

