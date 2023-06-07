Vuzix Smart Glasses Support the Expanding Use of AI Healthcare Applications

- TeleVU and Ohana One demonstrating Vuzix AR smart glasses at AIMed Global Summit this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today highlights the potential and expanding use of Vuzix smart glasses within healthcare using AI applications. Separately, the Company announced that its M400 smart glasses are being demoed by partners Ohana One and TeleVU at the AIMed Global Summit being held this week in San Diego, CA.

As the de-facto hardware component in a variety of innovative new healthcare applications, Vuzix is providing a platform for companies like TeleVU to develop AI-based applications for healthcare for use on smart glasses in a multitude of game-changing medical use cases. These include simple security/privacy measures such as a blurring algorithm, which can selectively blur the faces of anyone who has not consented to be pictured, thereby allowing physicians to broadcast or share surgeries while maintaining requested patient privacy and confidentiality. In wound care, AI can be used to identify the perimeter of the wound, which can then be used to calculate the surface area of the damage, as physicians measure healing by the size of surface area. These calculations are accurate and standardized, not relying on the physician's viewing angle or the estimation to manually calculate it. On the imaging side, AI -enabled smart glasses can assist in the identification of key body organs on x-rays. AR smart glasses using AI can automate all these and many other processes.

"The combination of AR and AI have the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Applications such as those being developed by TeleVU and implemented by healthcare innovators like Ohana One can make patient treatment simpler, faster and more accurate. Vuzix is proud to be a supplier to such a critical element in the future of medical practice."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 300 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix smart glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Ohana One and TeleVU and the users of their solutions and applications, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

