Vuzix Teams up with Verizon to Deliver BlueJeans Optimized for the 5G Mobile Edge to Customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that BlueJeans by Verizon is currently piloting an industry-first approach for boosting service delivery, reliability, and quality by tapping into the benefits of Verizon's 5G network and the power of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), expanding the potential use cases and overall performance of BlueJeans running on Vuzix Smart Glasses.

By deploying BlueJeans at the edge, networks are able to execute more of the compute-intensive workloads, freeing the mobile endpoint to deliver a truly unique video conferencing experience without being weighed down by traditionally burdensome processing tasks such as virtual backgrounds and immersive presentation.

BlueJeans was specifically engineered by Verizon to optimize the user experience on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses for everyone from the back-office and field technicians to remote workers. These industry-leading Vuzix Smart Glasses are backed by an 8-core processor, 4K capable phase-detect auto-focus camera, voice-activation, noise cancelling microphones, an extended battery life and variety of wearable mounting options suitable for almost any enterprise environment.

BlueJeans is available free for download and use from the Vuzix App Store. With an active BlueJeans license, users can easily bring their frame of view into any BlueJeans Meeting to help facilitate productivity. Simplifying the remote experience further, QR-enabled meeting join codes free up time from having to manually punch in meeting IDs to enter a meeting. Opening up the BlueJeans mobile app on your mobile device while wearing the Vuzix Smart Glasses allows users to seamlessly scan the QR code to start or join a BlueJeans Meeting.

"5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications to enterprise customers. The availably of BlueJeans on Vuzix Smart Glasses for Verizon business customers in combination with Verizon's ultra-wideband 5G network can help deliver critical information hands-free to assist frontline workers across multiple market verticals," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and potential future opportunities with Verizon and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

www.vuzix.com

