Vuzix to Bring New Low Cost, Full Color Waveguides to Display Week 2024

- Vuzix will offer select clients a private look at its next generation optics system technologies designed specifically for fashion forward smart glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- – Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it will be offering, by-request-only, demonstrations of its latest optical display system advancements at Display Week 2024, May 12-17 in San Jose, California. As a leading industry supplier of integrated AR solutions, Vuzix has set the bar for what's possible with enterprise and consumer waveguide-enabled wearable displays, having brought to market thus far the largest and most diverse smart glasses portfolio in the world. The Company will focus on several recent achievements at Display Week, which figure into its future product roadmaps or OEM configurations.

Full Color Waveguide Technology

Vuzix is currently developing a revolutionary waveguide assembly that radically reduces the substrate density of its embedded display system, with a design specifically tailored for use in lightweight, fashion forward smart glasses. Improving upon Vuzix' already high brightness waveguides, this new solution already delivers some of the highest uniformity increases available today, with full color capabilities offered at half the thickness of our prior waveguides. Though still in refinement, this solution will be available at Display Week 2024 for select partners.

Integrated Vision Correction

In response to ongoing demand for waveguide lenses featuring integrated vision correction prescriptions, Vuzix has engineered a proprietary waveguide solution to bring prescription AR smart glasses to the mainstream. With a host of patents and patents pending related to improving its optical waveguide capabilities, and a new facility expressly built for scaled waveguide production, Vuzix offers the critical hardware backbone for new generations of wearable product deployments driven by the Company's OEM clients. Over 20 years of solutions-oriented optics experience, a lightweight, prescription-ready and highly configurable waveguide system, and streamlined manufacturing capabilities all combine as part of a strategic trifecta available only from Vuzix currently, effectively helping to set the stage for the next wave of broad AR smart glasses adoption.

Vuzix Incognito

Vuzix Incognito waveguide technology is a breakthrough in waveguide design and optical performance for AR smart glasses. Unlike other heads-up displays today, which suffer from forward light leakage resulting in everything from system inefficiencies to privacy concerns, Vuzix Incognito elegantly manages internal light reflection. This innovative technology conserves and redirects light moving through the waveguide, enhancing low light optical performance, and virtually eliminating the forward eye glow common among other heads-up displays. The company is already targeting defense, industrial, enterprise and broader consumer applications with its Incognito-enabled solutions.

Vuzix Ultralite OEM PlatformSM

Vuzix' highly configurable Ultralite OEM Platform continues to expand, offering our OEM clients an array of choices between technical capabilities, waveguide systems, styles, colors, and design options to suit a vast range of customer specifications. Recently, the Vuzix Ultralite OEM Platform garnered the Company's 20th consecutive CES Innovation Awards win, this time for its sports & fitness design. Leveraging an attractive, lightweight form factor geared for broad customer adoption, the Vuzix Ultralite OEM Platform makes everything a wearer needs to know available at a glance. It leverages a hands-free, wireless connection to the information from the wearer's smartphone or smartwatch, placing it unobtrusively in the wearer's line of sight. Text messaging, social media updates, directions, health and fitness information, and even workplace equipment data, such as from finger scanners or customer order management tools, can now be made instantly and conveniently available right in the wearer's eye.

"We couldn't be more excited by the mix of advancements that Vuzix is bringing to the AR market. We feel there is no other company in the world that offers the combination of market-facing innovation and experience that put Vuzix on the map," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Only Vuzix can offer groundbreaking technology manufactured at scale at competitive price points. We're looking forward to exploring new opportunities at Display Week 2024, and giving key partners a chance to interact with a few of our more recent advancements."

