Vuzix to Participate in 12th Annual Augmented World Expo USA Event

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the 12th Annual Augmented World Expo USA Event, which is being held November 9-11 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

AWE is the world's largest conference and expo for professionals focused on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Wearable Technology. At this event, Vuzix will be showcasing its M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses via a work instruction demo and highlighting various healthcare and video streaming solutions, as well as displaying an extensive array of mounting options. Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to stop by Booth #725 to learn more about the Company's products and see them in action.

Registration and tickets for this live event can be obtained at www.awexr.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 233 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

