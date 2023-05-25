Vuzix to Participate in Augmented World Expo USA 2023

- Vuzix to present on AR adoption and showcase smart glasses and OEM white label offerings

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Augmented World Expo USA 2023 (AWE), which is being held May 31 through June 2 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

AWE is the world's largest conference and expo for professionals focused on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Wearable Technology. At this event, Vuzix will be showcasing its family of smart glasses products and providing demonstrations for warehousing efficiency and remote support and maintenance troubleshooting. Vuzix will also be showcasing its OEM services and white label products, which enable customers and partners to vastly accelerate time to market while eliminating costly engineering development design and manufacturing expenses.

Additionally, Karl Dahlin, Vuzix' Head of Strategic Partnerships, will speak in a session on May 31st titled "Accelerating Enterprise AR Adoption - 5 Important Steps for Driving Transformation & Customer Success". From understanding the use case and expected outcomes, to selecting the right partners and technology to deliver an exceptional user experience, this session will explore the five most important steps to take to make AR deployments successful.

Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to stop by Booth #200 to learn more about the Company's products and OEM solutions.

Registration and tickets for this live event can be obtained at www.awexr.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 300 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

