Vuzix to Showcase Business Continuity Enterprise Solutions and Award-Winning Next Generation AR Smart Glasses at CES 2021

One of the Company's main focuses at CES this year is supporting medical, industrial and enterprise customers that have and continue to adjust to new ways of doing business that are in many respects becoming the future of how things will get done. Using smart glasses is not just about solving short-term COVID-19 safety problems, but also about how to conduct business more efficiently by cutting travel costs, improving worker accuracy, helping with training, reducing field services and improving bottom lines.

During 2020, amidst the global pandemic Vuzix delivered record breaking smart glasses product revenues as large and small organizations turned to Vuzix Smart Glasses as a successful tool to help combat operational challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve performance. Vuzix believes that broad adoption will continue to expand as more organizations see the wide array of benefits smart glasses offer. Over the past year, Vuzix has introduced two new products, the Vuzix M4000 and the Vuzix Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses, onboarded new independent software vendors and extended its global footprint to bring the Company's industry-leading smart glasses to new countries around the world. Vuzix also added support for a variety of new software offerings including popular peer-to-peer video meeting platforms such as Zoom, Zoom for Healthcare, Webex Teams and Skype for Business, all of which are now being used to support thousands of Vuzix Smart Glasses in the field within a growing list of market verticals and use cases spanning healthcare, field service, audit and inspection and manufacturing.

Vuzix will be holding meetings with interested resellers, OEMs and partners to discuss its next generation smart glasses (NGSG), a recipient of CES 2021 innovation awards in three categories: Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Portable Media Players & Accessories and Wearable Technologies. Vuzix NGSG will use the world's smallest microLED-based projection engine combined with Vuzix ultrathin waveguides to support industry-leading solutions for the Company and its third-party OEMs.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

