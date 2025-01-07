Vuzix to Unveil Cutting-Edge Ultralite ODM/OEM Reference Designs and Advanced Waveguide Solutions at CES 2025

Collaborating with Quanta Computer to debut AI-powered Ultralite OEM Platforms

Showcasing state-of-the-art waveguide technology for third party partners

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading provider of smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, is excited to showcase its latest innovations at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 7-10. Visitors can experience Vuzix' advanced hardware solutions, including new Ultralite reference designs and waveguide technologies, at Booth #19340 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Ultralite Pro and Ultralite Audio reference designs will be on display at Vuzix’ booth at CES 2025.

AI-Enabled Ultralite Pro and Ultralite Audio OEM Platforms to Make Their Debut

At CES 2025, Vuzix will introduce the Ultralite Pro OEM Platform and Ultralite Audio OEM Platform, two advanced smart glasses reference designs developed in partnership with Quanta Computer. These AI-driven models expand the company's portfolio for ODM and OEM customers in the consumer technology market, offering groundbreaking functionality for connected, intelligent user experiences.

Ultralite Pro OEM Platform : Powered by the Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 platform from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., the Ultralite Pro combines dual full-color Avegant LCoS projectors with ultra-slim binocular waveguide optics to deliver a vivid 3D augmented reality experience. Designed for seamless AI interaction, the glasses incorporate voice-activated commands, an onboard camera, and a robust microphone array, enabling intuitive control and real-time photo and video capture. Stylish, lightweight, and prescription-ready, this platform supports immersive, AI-powered applications for hands-free productivity and entertainment.

: Powered by the Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 platform from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., the Ultralite Pro combines dual full-color Avegant LCoS projectors with ultra-slim binocular waveguide optics to deliver a vivid 3D augmented reality experience. Designed for seamless AI interaction, the glasses incorporate voice-activated commands, an onboard camera, and a robust microphone array, enabling intuitive control and real-time photo and video capture. Stylish, lightweight, and prescription-ready, this platform supports immersive, AI-powered applications for hands-free productivity and entertainment. Ultralite Audio OEM Platform: Building on the success of the Ultralite Z100 model, the Audio version integrates dual speakers and noise-canceling microphone for enhanced audio and voice interaction. Acting as an intelligent wearable accessory, it offers AI driven capabilities such as voice assistants and real-time language translation. With a monochrome microLED projector, the Ultralite Audio OEM Platform boasts an extended battery life of up to two days, making it a reliable AI-enabled companion for everyday use.

Advanced Waveguide Technology for AI-Driven Applications

Vuzix will also showcase its newest waveguide advancements, including a full-color 1.0mm-thin waveguide and other custom designs tailored for ODM/OEM needs. These waveguides are designed to support cutting-edge AI applications with features such as monocular and binocular configurations, fields of view ranging from 30 to 40 degrees, and integration of Vuzix' proprietary Incognito technology for discreet, high-performance AR displays.

The booth will also showcase a variety of display engines, from microLEDs to ultra-compact full-color LCoS projectors, demonstrating how these technologies can enable next-generation AI-powered devices.

Positioned for Industry Leadership

"Vuzix products and technologies continue to set benchmarks in performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, attracting partnerships with global leaders like Quanta Computer," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "As AI-driven smart glasses transform consumer and enterprise markets, Vuzix is uniquely positioned to supply innovative solutions to ODM/OEM partners and help shape what is expected to become a multi-billion-dollar industry."

