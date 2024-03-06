Vuzix Wholly Owned Subsidiary Moviynt to Showcase Breakthrough AI and Machine Learning Powered AR Smart Glasses Technology at Modex 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Moviynt, its wholly owned subsidiary and SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, will be showcasing AI and machine learning on Vuzix AR smart glasses in booth B7454 at Modex 2024, being held in the Georgia World Congress Center on March 11-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moviynt will be providing AI and machine learning demos on Vuzix M400 AR smart glasses at MODEX 2024.

MODEX 2024 will bring together the entire supply chain ecosystem, over 1,175 of the leading manufacturing and supply chain providers, to showcase end-to-end solutions. MODEX is owned and produced by MHI, the nation's largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers.

Moviynt is pioneering the integration of wearable technology solutions, like Mobilium Edge, its mobile workforce application for smart devices, and Vuzix AR smart glasses, to bring hands-free efficiency to warehousing and logistics. At Modex 2024, Moviynt will demonstrate the AI and machine learning capabilities of its solution with an SAP backend materials handling demo that utilizes the Vuzix smart glasses to capture images that are processed real-time locally using AI and machine learning algorithms to provide near instantaneous feedback and intelligence to the individual package handler in less than a one second response time. This solution is ideal for individuals involved in high throughput facilities such as postal and third-party logistics to remove the guessing game from the individual sorting packages in real-time by providing them information in the heads-up display of Vuzix smart glasses, resulting in a reduction of costly errors without disrupting the user since they can perform their work completely hands-free.

"Designed for the digital age, our solutions help accelerate business transformation by giving frontline staff the tools that connect them to SAP and other ERP systems without getting in the way of what they need to do," states Philip Matkovsky, CEO of Moviynt. "They are tailor made to run on Vuzix smart glasses, among other wearable and handheld devices, to provide AI and machine learning capabilities to the user. The dawn of the augmented worker is upon us."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

